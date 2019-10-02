Socks for Heroes begins collections for Christmas

The Copiah County Socks for Heroes has begun collecting for Christmas. They will be at the Wesson Volunteer Fire Department flea market October 19 with t-shirts and other items for sale.

There are also drop off boxes at Hazlehurst City Hall, Another Time Another Place in Wesson, and Bank of Brookhaven in Brookhaven.

Items needed include men’s new jogging pants and sweat shirts sizes large to 3X.

Packing day will be December 7 at the American Legion in Wesson, beginning at 10 a.m. Any and all help is greatly appreciated for this organization that is honoring our Veterans by aiding in their everyday lives.

For more information, contact Cathy Stroud at 601-695-4140 or socksforheroes@yahoo.com. The organization is also on facebook at fb.me.socksforheroes.ms.