First annual wellness day
Girl Scout Troop 5012 held its first annual Girl Scouts Wellness Day on Saturday, September 21, at St.James MB Church. Presentations were on the dangers of vaping and E-cigarettes by Mieshia Smith. The scouts, parents and leaders enjoyed a Zumba workout led by Veronica Wiley and was inform about STEMSound. Mayoral Health Council discussed teen depression, bullying, leadership and harassment. Senior Scout Kylee Kemp presented her Gold Award project “ Transitioning from Middle School to High School”. Participants include: first row, left to right, Anylah Casteal, Diamond Holloway, Antonea Hilliard, Gabrielle Robinson, and Taylor Tanner; second row, Lamiyah Ford, Khia Kelly, Kylie Kemp, Kennedi Connors, Pashance Alexander, Madison Wiley, Kalisha Redd, Lynice Higgins, Scout Leader; back row, Veronica Wiley, STEMSouth Founder and CEO www.stem south.org; Ann Thrasher, Shona Green, Barbara Higgins, Mayoral Health Council; Mieshia Smith, Project Director of the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition of Copiah and Lincoln counties.