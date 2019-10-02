Ethel Ingram Eady, 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away September 30, 2019 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Eady was a member of Crystal Springs Bible Church. She retired from CPS Pools and Spas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Miller Ingram, Sr. and Annette Ingram; brother, James Miller Ingram, Jr.; and her in laws, Leroy Eady and Willie Bell Eady.

She is survived by her husband, James Eldredge Eady; sons, James Lynn Eady and Kenneth Wayne Eady (Ronda) all of Crystal Springs; and sisters, Lynette Ingram Conklin of Brandon, Linda Ingram Keyes of Terry, and Sandra Ingram Wilkerson of Columbus; grandchildren, Ginia Eady Hollis (Brock), Jamie Lynn Kees (James) and Will Eady; and great grandchildren, Langston Hollis, Windham Hollis, Wyatt Kees, and Eady Claire Hollis