Vernice Williams, 92, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Services will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, October 5, at 11 a.m. Visitation hours will be held at House of People Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, from 1 – 5 p.m. Family and Friends hour will be held Antioch M.B. Church at 6 p.m.

She was employed by Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital in Hazlehurst, for 30 years where she first worked in housekeeping, laboratory assistant, X-ray assistant, then later as an X-Ray Technician.