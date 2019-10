Elizabeth Jones, 75, of Crystal Springs, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Haven Hall Health Care in Brookhaven.

Visitation will be Friday, October 4, from 1-5 p.m. at The House of Peoples Funeral Home and Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. untilĀ 2 p.m. at Salem M.B. Church, 20650 Midway Rd., Terry, with services at 2.