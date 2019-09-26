Mr. Robert “Pee Wee” Glen Walker, 60 went to be with his Lord on September 25, 2019 at his residence.

Services for Mr. Robert “Pee Wee” Glen Walker of Hazlehurst are 12:00 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation is from 10:00 am until time of service.

He was born on July 27, 1959 to Almond Walker and Cleo Marie Walker.

Mr. Walker loved hunting and fishing and grew up on Black Lake in Campti, LA., and he was a great welder.

Preceding him in death were his father; godchild and niece, Samantha Coleman and great nephew, Bradon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Lanita Walker of Hazlehurst; mother, Cleo Marie of Campti, LA; son, William Pete Moreau; daughter, Bridget Nicole Walker of Coushatta, LA., twin daughters, Misty Glynn and Mandy Lynn Walker both of Hazlehurst and Dana Moreau of Hazlehurst; brothers, Chuck Walker and wife, Raynell of TX., and Dennis Walker and wife, Pam of Natchitoches LA.; sisters, Toni Beaudoin and husband, Patrick and Glenda Carter, both of Campti, LA.

He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Amber Hisaw of Hazlehurst, Addison Roy of Baton Rouge, LA., twins, Arron and Albree Roy of Baton Rouge, Ava and Aiden Walker, and Case and Brett Moreau, all of Hazlehurst.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.

