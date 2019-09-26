Honoring music ministers

GloBoyz Collective Voices of Praise Choir will honor their Music Ministry with “An Evening of Celebration” on Sunday, September 29, at 3 p.m. The Music Ministry presently consists of Curtis Shears – Choir Director, Jeremy Bew – Musician, and GianCarlo Noel – Drummer. All choirs, groups, soloists and praise/dance ministries are cordially invited. The celebration service will be held at Free People M. B. Church, 25052 Highway 51, Crystal Springs. Pastor Christopher Pope is pastor and serves as the choir’s spiritual advisor. For questions or additional information please contact Gloria Thompson at 601-927-1513, Sophya Hayes at 601-552-9827 or Sis. Darlene Black at 601-260-1335.