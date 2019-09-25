Marilyn Mangum

Marilyn Louise Hood Mangum, 69, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be at Wynndale Baptist Church in Terry on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 29, at 2pm at the church. Interment will follow at Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery in Dentville, MS.

Marilyn was born in Hazlehurst, MS to the late Clifton Camack Hood and Mildred L. Gandy Hood. Raised in Hazlehurst, Marilyn graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1967 and graduated from Co-Lin Jr. College, where she met her future husband, Steve Mangum. Marilyn was a faithful member of Wynndale Baptist Church and former member of Fairhaven Baptist Church in Demopolis, AL, where she served as secretary, and Scotland Baptist Church in Bentonia, where she and her husband served in many different capacities. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and lived her life as a Christian example.

Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Steve Mangum of Raymond; son, Clifton Mangum (Lisa) of Demopolis, AL; daughter, Beth Baker (Jeff) of Raymond; sisters, Elaine Hood of Hazlehurst and Gena Hood of Byram; grandchildren, Stephen Baker, Lindsay Baker, Rebekah Baker, Kenya Baker, Raymond Baker, Josh Mangum and Jonathan Mangum; great grandchildren, Brianna, Haylee, Adalynn and two on the way.

Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10

