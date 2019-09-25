Joyce Moeller, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away September 24, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 4pm-7pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Moeller was a member of First Assembly of God in Crystal Springs. She was a Bell Telephone Operator in the 1950’s in Vicksburg and Chicago and retired from Kuhlman in 1999. She loved to read the Bible and help people. Mrs. Moeller enjoyed raising plants, gardening and working around the yard.

She is survived by her sons, Kurt Moeller of Crystal Springs, George Moeller of Harrison, and Robert Eric Moeller of Jackson; daughters, Margaret Moeller of Crystal Springs, Gertrude Moeller of Memphis, TN, Joyce Simpson of Rockford, AL, and Katie Ross of Burns Flat, OK; brothers, Jimmy Papizan and Russell Papizan both of Crystal Springs; sister, Patricia Papizan; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Moeller, and daughter, Rebecca Moeller.