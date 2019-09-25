County under burn ban

Wednesday, at the request of the Copiah County Board of Supervisors, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) approved a county-wide burn ban, effective immediately.

The MFC approved the Copiah County burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation, and forecasted weather patterns. The current seven-day forecast does not predict significant rainfall large enough to pull the state out of the current drought.

There have been over 100 wildfires over the state that have burned more than 2,000 acres.

A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. Under state law, anyone caught burning during a burn ban may be fined up to $500. Individuals are also responsible for any damage caused by the flame or smoke from a fire they set.