Pamela Elizabeth Weeks, 69, of Hazlehurst, passed away September 22, 2019.

Visitation will be 10am-1pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Damascus Baptist Church. Services will be 1pm Thursday at Damascus Baptist Church with intermentat Damascus Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Weeks was born in Waukegan, Illinois. She lived her young life and then moved south to Roswell, New Mexico and then to Texas where she met and married her loving husband, Rev. Albert B. Weeks. She was a waitress most of her life and decided to go back to school and get certified to be an aide. She worked at the nursing home and did private sitting for quite a few years.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Albert Weeks; son, Albert Weeks of Crystal Springs; daughter, Janet Rosamond of Crystal Springs; sisters, Janet Henderson of Lubbock TX and Donna Wilson of Fort Walton Beach, FL; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.