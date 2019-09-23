Dewey “Warren” Husbands, 79, of Crystal Springs, died Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Warren grew up in Flora, MS and later served in France with the United States Air Force. He worked many years and later retired as a food distributor. He enjoyed good music, playing golf, bowling, gardening, and watching sports, especially his Ole Miss Rebels. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Warren will be lovingly remembered by his former wife and lifetime best friend, Sandra Husbands and his children, Tim (Dawn) Husbands and Robin (Michael) Hutton. He will also be fondly remembered by his two grandsons, Will (Kaelynn) Hale and Mike Hale, his great-grandchildren, Brentley, Lea-Jayne, and Emerlynn, his sister, Debbie (Jack) Hayes, and his sister-in-law, Frances Husbands.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his other siblings.

A funeral service in memory of Warren will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 with service following at 3:00.