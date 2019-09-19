Damascus celebrates 195 years, could be last

Damascus Baptist Church will celebrate their 195th anniversary and homecoming on September 29. This year, the significance is that it may be the last one. Dwindling attendance and insufficient support for the cemetery have made it difficult to pay the bills.Members are seeking God’s direction in this critical matter and need prayers, attendance, comments, and financial support.

Events begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Randy Davis will deliver the homecoming message and special music will be provided by Dwight Sullivan. After the service, the cemetery committee will present a proposal that church property be sold and all proceeds be used to perpetuate care of the cemetery. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. Those unable to attend who would like to make a donation to the cemetery may send it to: Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 381, Hazlehurst, MS 39083