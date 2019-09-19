Charlotte Ann Farmer Dickson

October 1, 1936 – September 19, 2019

Charlotte Farmer Dickson passed away September 19 in Jackson MS at the age of 82.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 Saturday afternoon, September 21, at First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs, 216 East Marion Avenue, with the service following at 3:00. Interment will be at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She was born in Crystal Springs MS on October 1, 1936, to Davis and Inez Farmer. The oldest of four daughters, she grew up in Crystal Springs and graduated from Crystal Springs High School. She attended Copiah-Lincoln Junior College before going to work at Mississippi Power & Light in Jackson. She met a young electrical engineer, James Robert Dickson, on the job, and they were married on February 9, 1957.

She and Bob had three children and raised their family in Jackson, Charleston, McComb, Marks, and Crystal Springs. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Crystal Springs. She was an avid bridge player.

She worked at Southern Builders Lumber Company in Crystal Springs for a number of years. Later on, she and Bob re-opened the family business, Dickson’s, on Front Street. When her son, Jimmy, bought the local hardware store, she and Bob closed Dickson’s and went to work for Jimmy at Ace during their retirement years.

Bob died in December 1998, and Charlotte continued to live in the Dickson family home until March 2019, when she became a resident at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst, MS.

Charlotte is survived by three sisters: Pam (Frank) Biggs of Madison MS, Martha McSherry of Crystal Springs MS, Rita (Gary) Schaper of Dickinson TX; three children: Carol (Keith) Thompson of Greeley CO, Jimmy (Beth) Dickson of Crystal Springs MS, Dave (Memorie) Dickson of Monticello AR; grandchildren: Matthew Thompson of Fort Collins CO, Bobby (Julia) Thompson of Philadelphia PA, Laura (Victor Short) Thompson of Aurora CO, Brad (Britney) Dickson of Crystal Springs MS, Brent Dickson of Crystal Springs MS, Meredith (Andrew) Sprecher of Memphis TN; Anna Dickson of Starkville MS, Katherine Dickson of Monticello AR; great grandchildren: Jaycee and Joleigh Dickson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her stepmother, Louise Burney Farmer.