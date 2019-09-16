Wilson Kyle Barlow, 30, formerly of Vicksburg, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Visitation will be 2pm-3pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. A Memorial service will be 3pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel.

He was a graduate of Warren Central High School in 2007 and he earned a BS in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University in 2012. Wil was a senior engineer at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Betty Wilson of Anguilla. He is survived by his wife Allison Hefner Barlow, their son Brantley Kyle Barlow; parents, Stephen Kyle and Lynda Wilson Barlow of Vicksburg; sisters, Rachel Barlow of Columbus; brother, David Barlow of Vicksburg; and grandparents, Charles and Faye Barlow of Anguilla.

From an early age Wil was captivated by mechanical objects, figuring out how they worked and how to repair them. This led him to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make memorial contributions to the Brantley Kyle Barlow Education Fund at any Copiah Bank location or mail to P. O. Box 31, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.