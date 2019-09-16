Mrs. Doris Gandy Armstrong, 94, went to be with her Lord on September 15, 2019 at the Beehive Assisted Living.Services for Mrs. Doris Gandy Armstrong of Wesson are 11:00 am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Stronghope Baptist Church with visitation from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

She was born on March 28, 1925 to the late, Abijah Clarence Gandy, Jr. and Estelle Florence Moore Gandy.

She was a member of Stronghope Baptist Church. She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Byron Armstrong, Sr., brothers, Wayne Gandy and Leman Gandy and sisters, Wilda Davis and Nancy Ashley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Byron Armstrong and wife, Ann of Vicksburg, MS; and daughter, Nancy Dykes and husband, Jerry of Wesson, MS.

She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Carole (Justin) Bass, of Wesson, MS., Jeff (Katie) Armstrong, of Wynnewood, OK., Alyson (Garrett) Doles, of Vicksburg, MS. and great grandchildren, Avery Bass and Zachary Doles.