The rivalry between Hazlehurst High School and Crystal Springs High School has been a one-sided affair over most of the past 20-plus years. The Indians have won most of the regular season games between the two teams dating back to 1996, with the lone Tiger victory in the series coming in 2006.

To read more about this exciting game, and follow the Hazlehurst Indians, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.