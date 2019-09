Michael Caponis, 59, of Crystal Springs, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence.

A private service will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

He is survived by children, Jonathan Caponis of Wesson and Candice Caponis of Hattiesburg; grandchildren, Sarah Bell Caponis, William Baggett, Andy Baggett, and Katlyn Caponis; and ex-wife Betty Caponis.