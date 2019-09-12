Hazlehurst school board recognized

Cloyd Garth Jr., Hazlehurst City School District Superintendent, recognized Board of Trustee members for completing required Board Development Training through the Mississippi School Board Association. Members were recognized during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees Thursday, September 5, in the Hazlehurst City School District Board Room. Pictured from left to right, Cloyd Garth Jr. Superintendent of Schools; Paul Rhodes, Board President; Kevin Brown, and board members Alberta Nelson, and Kenneth Trasher. Not pictured, Dr. Daniel Jones, Board Secretary.