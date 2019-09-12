Bulldogs take the Cobras Friday
By Editor | September 12, 2019
The Mize Bulldogs used the first quarter scores to put them up 14-0 and that would be enough offense to get the job done and hold the Cobras off.
Follow the Cobras in the Copiah County Courier, available throughout Copiah County.
Posted in Sports
