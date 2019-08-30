Benny Warren born June 2, 1939 went to be with his heavenly Father on August 28, 2019.

The visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:30-9:00pm and Saturday, 1:00-2:00pm with funeral following at 2:00pm. All visitation and funeral services will be held at Highland Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, MS

Benny was the son of Charles and Margaret Pope Warren. He was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs, MS. He married the love of his life Vickie Zeigler Warren and they enjoyed 38 plus years together.

Benny was a proud Army National Guard Veteran and never tired of honoring his country, its flag or its military. Benny owned many businesses over his lifetime, such as game rooms, roofing companies, lawn maintenance services, pest control just to name a few. He also loved trucking and worked for several local companies.

Benny had one more thing he loved most of all and that was Jesus. He was a Christian first and member of Highland Baptist Church second. He served over 40 years in many different ministries, such as Men’s Ministry, Head Usher, Bus driver, Maintenance, Disaster Relief, children, youth and more.

Lastly, Benny loved people and never met a stranger. He loved and witnessed to people through the “JESUS SAVES” sign on his truck as well as the life he lived and spoke before them.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Kristopher Scott Knight.

He is survived by his wife Vickie, sons, Jeffrey Ty Mixon, (Tammie), Benson Warren and daughter, Carla Nutt; grandchildren, Justin Mixon, (Jamie) Stephanie Mixon and Jessica Milling. Great grandchildren, Aiden Mixon, Jackson Mixon, Colton Milling, Dylon Milling, and Mila Milling.