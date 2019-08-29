Indians nipped by Lawrence County

The 2019 football season began in earnest over the weekend as three area teams participated in the KDMC Classic at Stone Stadium on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson.  The Hazlehurst High School Indians faced off with the Lawrence County High School Cougars on Saturday evening to close out the three-day event.  In a tight game, the Cougars edged the Indians 19-18.

