Indians nipped by Lawrence County
The 2019 football season began in earnest over the weekend as three area teams participated in the KDMC Classic at Stone Stadium on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson. The Hazlehurst High School Indians faced off with the Lawrence County High School Cougars on Saturday evening to close out the three-day event. In a tight game, the Cougars edged the Indians 19-18.
To follow the Indians see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.