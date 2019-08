Pastor Hardy Killingsworth, Sr. of Hazlehurst died Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Public viewing will be held Friday, August 16, from 1 to 5 p.m., at The House of Peoples Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m., at Deliverance Tabernacle Church, Dentville Road, Hazlehurst. The House of Peoples Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.