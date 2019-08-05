James Howard Granger passed away at the age of 79 on August 4, 2019.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven, Mississippi. The funeral will be Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 10am followed by burial at Wesson Cemetery in Wesson, Mississippi with Brothers Larry Mizell, Field Thigpen and Tommy Varnado officiating. Pallbearers will include Chance Granger, Thomas Hayth, Scott Knight, Buster Jacks, Pat Granger and Darren Ezell.

He was a man who touched the lives of many, as a father, brother, husband, pawpaw, uncle and friend. He leaves behind a world that is a better place because of his life and legacy. He died at St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, Louisiana after a lengthy battle with cancer. Although the disease robbed him of his memory slowly over the last several months, God was gracious to only take away his ability to communicate in the last few weeks. He never lost his sense of humor.

James was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi on August 19, 1939, to Wright and Velma Granger. He attended school and played football in Georgetown, Mississippi. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard as a medic for 8 years where he then met the love of his life, Peggy Pannell, and they married on October 9, 1959. They were married for almost 60 years when he passed away with numerous health issues. He worked tirelessly delivering bread for Hart’s Bread and Holsum Bread companies for over 38 years and then sold peanuts after he retired. He always loved children, sports, and never wanted to sit down. He was known for his love for hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, generosity and his devotion to God. He was a long-time member of Memorial Baptist Church in Bogalusa Louisiana.

James is survived by his wife, Peggy Granger, daughter, Edna Kay Granger, and two sons, Tim (Bonnie) Granger and Tony (Trina) Granger. He is also survived by his grandsons Chance Granger, Thomas Hayth, and Scott (Christal) Knight and his granddaughter, Gracie Granger and his great-grandchildren Cade Knight and Trenton Knight. Other survivors include his three siblings, Judy Farmer Clary, Michael (Ruth) Granger, and Lanny Granger. Additionally, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wright and Velma Granger, sisters Dell Walker, Geraldine McCardle and brother, Alvin Granger.



Honorary pallbearers include, Kenny Crawford, Jewel Brumfield, Cade Knight, Trenton Knight, McWayne Harvey, Jessie Sumrall, Steven Sumrall and Dustin Sumrall.



Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.