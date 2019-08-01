Juanita Harris

Juanita Carraway Harris, 86, of Gallman, went to be with our Lord on July 31, 2019 at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday and 9am-10am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 10am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Juanita was a native of Copiah County, having grown up in the Dentville community. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School. After marrying the late John Allen Harris, Sr., they established their family in the small town of Gallman, Mississippi. Juanita and her family were faithful members of the Gallman Baptist Church, where she loved teaching children and being involved with all church related events. In her later years of life, her most precious moments were watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their walks of life, rarely missing their activities. Juanita was known for her famous strawberry cakes that will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Harris, Sr.; parents, Zeke and Ada Carraway; brothers, Thomas (Skeet) Carraway and Marvin Carraway; sisters, Dorothy Mangold and Fay Gandy; and son-in-law, Tommie Runnels.

She is survived by her daughters, Retha Ann Manning (Lester), and Debbie Runnels; son, John Allen Harris, Jr. (Theresa); sisters, Joy Granger (Johnny) and Elizabeth Waltman; grandchildren, Jessica Templeton, T. J. Runnels (Carrie), Dee Anna Lechtenberg (Brandon) and Jennifer Doerle (Avery); great grandchildren, Kaden Templeton, John Everett Templeton, Landon Runnels, Mallory Runnels, Irene Lechtenberg, Jayne Lechtenberg, and Mary Louise Doerle.