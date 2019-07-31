Zelda Monelle “Nell” Hall Carlisle, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

She was born the daughter of Mae Virgie (Jones) and William Hamilton Hall on April 3, 1927, in Lawrence County, MS. Nell was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Herbert Earl “Buddy” Carlisle; her sister, Agnes Harvey; her two brothers, Buddy Hall and Robert Hall; grandson, James Christopher Carlisle, and son-in-law, Paul McElveen.

She leaves behind her four children, Charlotte C. McElveen, of Chattanooga, TN, Janice C. Shows (Robert), of Madison, MS, James E. “Jim” Carlisle (Joan), of Crystal Springs, MS, and William Timothy “Tim” Carlisle (Angie), of Brookhaven, MS; her granddaughters, Virginia Shows Britt (Steve), Suzanne Shows Duckworth (Matt), Alisha Carlisle Murphy (Louis), Hope Carlisle Greer (Chris); grandsons, Shane McElveen (David Keller), Keith McElveen (Katherine), and Andy Carlisle; 7 great-grandchildren, Andy McElveen, Austin McElveen, Haley McElveen, Jackson Britt, Paxton Murphy, Isabella McElveen, and Greyson Murphy; and a host of extended family and friends.

Nell was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, of Hazlehurst, Mississippi and held a variety of occupations throughout her life, but the most important one was caring for her husband and children. She attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College School of Cosmetology and enjoyed that for a time, but could always be found in the kitchen where she loved baking cakes and pies and cooking a good old-fashioned country meal for the ones she loved most. Nell always had an impeccable appearance and will always be remembered for her timeless beauty inside and out. She will be greatly missed by many and will forever leave an impression in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Copiah County with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, MS or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Riverwood Family in Brookhaven, MS.