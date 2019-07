HOUSING INSTITUTE RIBBON CUTTING – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for one of Hazlehurst’s newest businesses, Housing Institute of Mississippi. The organization helps its clients secure, finance, and maintain their homes. The offer a variety of assistance including veteran assistance, women and children service and resources for the homeless. Pictured from left, Price Henley, Ron Sims, Randall Day, Edna Stevens, London Hobbs, Saundra Quinn, Donald Quinn, Frank Jones, Cynthia Hobbs, owner; Lauren Flynt, Mayor Shirley Sandifer, Lydia Jones, Brenda Harper, and Authur Lee “Pokey” Evans, Jr. The event was sponsored by the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce.