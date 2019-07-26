Funeral services for Mrs. Helen L. Page will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Decell Memorial United Methodist Church in Wesson, with interment at Lowe Cemetery, Pearl Valley Community. There will be a time of visitation from noon until time of service on Saturday.

Mrs. Helen L. Page, 91, of Hazlehurst, passed from this life July 24, 2019, in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

She was born September 2, 1927, in Kokomo, Mississippi, to her parents, Robert Irvin Lee, Sr. and Essie Martin Lee. Mrs. Page earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from the University of Southern Mississippi after completing her associate degree at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. After graduation, she worked as Director of Christian Education in Methodist churches in Natchez, Mississippi, and Evansville, Indiana. She later taught business education for 10 years, keeping up with her students even after retirement. Mrs. Page loved staying connected to others, and she and her husband Ralph traveled across the county to unite with other military families at Navy Ship Reunions. She was a member of Decell Memorial United Methodist Church in Wesson. She was active in the United Methodist Women, the Decell chancel choir, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Page; her parents; and her brother, Robert Irvin Lee, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her son, Wayne Page (Sheryl); daughter, Patti Page Wade (Frank); two grandchildren, Rachel Wade Hudson (Jake); Sarah Rebecca Wade; and a host of nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lowe Cemetery, P.O. Box 77, Georgetown, MS 39078, and Decell Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Wesson, MS 39191.

