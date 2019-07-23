Suspect in murder shot and killed in Copiah County

From the Copiah County Sheriff's Department via Facebook: Mississippi Bureau Investigations (MBI) are investigating after multiple officers was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon. Officers got information that one of the suspects in a deadly home invasion in Brookhaven was in the area of the Beauregard community located in Wesson, MS. The suspect was identified as Shawan F. Allen Allen was hiding in a house trailer nearby on Bahala Rd. As officers enter the trailer, Allen started firing at officers. Multiple officers returned fire. A deputy with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office was shot. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries. Shawan F. Allen was pronounced deceased. No other officers were injured. MBI continue to investigate. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public, news media, and all law enforcement agencies for the rapid response.