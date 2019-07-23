Betty Jean Beall, 81, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 23, 2019 at Silver Cross Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 11am-2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Dorothy Carraway Mangold, and a sister, Carolyn Cameron.

Mrs. Beall was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst. She was a member of WMU and her favorite thing to do was working with Mission Friends.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn Beall; son, Michael Beall of Gulfport; daughter, Betty Jo Beall Hall of McComb; brothers, Billy Mangold and Gary Mangold both of Hazlehurst; sisters, Dorothy Jones of Hazlehurst and Kathleen Floyd of Hattiesburg; 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.