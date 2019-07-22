Sunrise: November 29, 1930

Sunset: July 12, 2019

Mack Earl Sanders Sr. 88, departed this life in Groveport, Ohio 43125, on July 12, 2019.

Left to cherish his members are is Four Children, Mack E. Sanders Jr., Eddrest L. (Mark) Morton, Nina L. ( Lanny R. Sr. (Deceased) Wilson, April R.L. (Vernon) Willis all of Ohio. Sixteen Grandchildren, Thirty-Two Great GrandChildren, Eight Great Great GrandChildren, La Verne Jones and Carolyn Davis (Sisters of Mack, Eddrest and Nina) and a host of Nieces, Nephew and Friends.

Service: July 24, 2019 Viewing:1:00 pm , Service: 2:00 pm

Place: The Greater Damascus Church of Christ Holines (USA) 1013 Damascus Circle Hazlehurst, Ms 39083

Funeral Home: Hazlehurst 16130 U S 51, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 Telephone: (601) 894-3232