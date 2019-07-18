Mary Katheryn (Moore) Hanvey

Crozet, Virginia and formerly Hazlehurst, Mississippi

Mrs. Mary Hanvey was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 13, 2019, to join the “..great cloud of witnesses..” (Hebrews 12:1 NIV). She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert M. Hanvey. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathy Gilliland (and her husband Don), and two grandsons Joshua and Jonathan Gilliland (and his wife Kelsey).

Mary will best be remembered for being an encourager, always expressing a kind word, and for being the consummate friend to many. A godly woman, she ministered alongside her husband throughout an almost 50-year life of service in Christian ministry.

Mrs. Hanvey retired from the Mississippi Public School System in Copiah County, concluding over forty combined years of teaching in public and private schools in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. She often fondly recalled her students’ accomplishments and was honored to have had the privilege of helping shape future generations.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst and to the Baptist Children’s Village.