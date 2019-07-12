Robert Richard Johnson, 82, of Sapulpa, OK, passed away July 9, 2019 in Oklahoma.

Visitation will be 9am-10am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Springs of Praise. Services will be 10am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Springs of Praise with burial at Johnson Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Johnson was a native of Crystal Springs and had lived in Oklahoma since 1999. He was former President of Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship. He owned Appliance Sales and Service for 30 years. He was married to his late wife, Gladys McNair Johnson for 37 years. Mr. Johnson was former Pastor of Victory Christian Fellowship in Jackson, MS. He studied at Oral Roberts University and Victory Bible Institute in Tulsa, OK. He was recently doing ministry at Creek County Jail and at Arbor Village Nursing Home in Sapulpa, OK.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys McNair Johnson, father, Ernest W. Johnson, mother, Eddie Elizabeth Johnson, sons, Ricky Johnson and Jerry Johnson, and brother, Norris William Johnson.

He is survived by sons, Perry Johnson of Raymond and Galvin Johnson of Tulsa, OK; brother, Charles Johnson of Crystal Springs; sisters, Sylvia Langford of Crystal Springs and Sandra Loar of Wesson; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Courtney of Brandon, Joel Johnson of Raymond, Abigail Johnson of Sapulpa, OK, and Brianna Jarvis of North Carolina; and 3 great grandchildren, Thomas Courtney, Julia Courtney, and Clara Jane Courtney.