Eloise Drummond

Eloise Mitchell Drummond, 92,of Hazlehurst, passed away July 9, 2019 at The Woodlands Nursing Home in Clinton.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Drummond was a member of First Presbyterian Church Hazlehurst. She volunteered at a food bank, was involved in the Wahabi Shriners and worked with the Muscular Dystrophy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Drummond and a son, Richard W. Drummond.

She is survived by her sons, Edward A. Drummond of Hot Springs, AR, and Burl A. Drummond of Sulphur Springs, TX; daughters, Cheryl D. Cook of Bolton and Carol A. Owens of Copper Canyon, TX; brother, Bert Mitchell of Glendora, CA; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Hazlehurst, PO Box 769, Hazlehurst, MS, 39083.