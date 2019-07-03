Howard J. Terrebonne, Jr., 66, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 19, 2019 at UMMC in Jackson. Graveside services will be 10am Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements. Mr. Terrebonne was born on October 3, 1952 in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, before moving to Mississippi in the 1980’s. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Terrebonne, Sr.; mother, Shirley Borne Terrebonne; sons, Richard “Rick” Temple and Timothy “Tim” Temple. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Parria Terrebonne; his daughter, Michelle Catchings (John), his son, Eric “Gus” Temple; his grandchildren, Samantha and John Catchings, Jr.; his great grandchildren, Jaquavious Fuller, Jontaj’, Jaiden and Jeremiah Catchings