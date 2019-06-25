Mr. Russell Myers Slay, 75, of Wesson, went to be with his Lord on June 25, 2019 at his residence.

Services for Mr. Russell Myers Slay of Wesson are 1:00 pm Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Sylvarena Baptist Church with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation is from 10:00 until time of service at the church.

He was born on October 1, 1943 to the late Harold Alexander Slay and Susie Nell Myers Slay.

Mr. Slay served his country in the United States Army National Guard and was a retired Lineman for Entergy for 48 years and was a member of Sylvarena Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Pat Slay King and Betty Slay Keywood and brother, Von Slay.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Slay; daughters, Julie Slay Lowery and husband, Danny, Jennifer Slay Smith and husband, Nick; sisters, Debbie Slay Nance, Ann Slay Weeks; brother, Jimmy Slay; sister-in-law, Brenda Slay; grandsons, Ky Lowery and wife Alex, Connor Lowery and Maddie, Cade Lowery, Slay Acy, Trevor Smith; great granddaughter, Emmerie Claire Lowery; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family member.

Memorials can be made to the Blair E. Batson, 2500 N. State St. Jackson, MS. 39216.

