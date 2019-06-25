Lois Jones Phillips, 100, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 25, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Copiah County.

She is survived by her son, Billy Phillips of Crystal Springs; daughter, Martha Toppin (Larry) of Crystal Springs; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.