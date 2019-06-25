Libby Forbes, age 76, a well-loved resident of the New Zion Community of Crystal Springs, passed away on Sunday the 23rd of June 2019 in the comforting presence of her family. Libby was born to Grover Cleve Brock Jr. and Emy Lou Brock in Jackson, MS on October 22nd 1942. She was the eldest of three siblings, graduated from Tunica High School in 1961 and later went on to attend Mississippi State College for Women. It didn’t take long for anyone that met Libby to realize that her one constant driving force was her care and concern for others, no matter what her own personal circumstances may have been. Her concern for the well being of her family and friends always took a front seat. She was always a fierce defender of what was right. A person never had to guess what her position was on an issue. She had an uncanny ability to lend the exact type of support that was needed to shepherd a loved one through a current problem. She had a way of making those problems seem not quite so large. Three words that personify the woman that she was are LOVE, STRENGTH, and DETERMINATION. Libby will be greatly missed and always celebrated by all of the family and friends that knew her. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents Charlie and Valah Gaddy; Parents Cleve and Emy Lou Brock. Libby is survived by her 2 brothers Charles Robert Brock and Buddy Brock; 3 daughters Louanne Whitaker, Liz Byrd and husband Terry, Kristy Lambert and husband Ron; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Services will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, MS. With visitation beginning at 12:00 pm and funeral services at 2:00 pm