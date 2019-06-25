Mrs. Inez Lupo Wilson, 90, of Hazlehurst, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Montgomery Gardens Assisted Living facility in Starkville, MS after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Wilson was born on July 3, 1928 at her grandparent’s home in the Martinsville community, south of Hazlehurst. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1946. She and Lit married on March 23, 1948. Except for living in Brookhaven for 12 years, they lived in the Martinsville community the remainder of their lives. Daddy and Mother were faithful members of Springhill Baptist Church where they were active in every facet of their church. Mother was one of the best cooks in their community and took pride in her home, family, and many friends.

For many years, she worked at Hazlehurst Drug Store. She retired from Herbert Johnson Insurance Agency after 15+ years.

Preceding her in death were her parents & brother, Donald Lupo, and husband, Emmett (Lit) Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, June (Paul) Pybas of Madison MS and son, Robert Lee (Betty Sue) of Starkville, MS, two grandsons Tom (Yvonne) of Sugarland TX and Will (Mary Ann) of Brentwood TN, and four great grandchildren: Caitlin, Trent, Carter and Amelia.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, June 27 at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst from 9:00-11:00. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at 11:00, with burial to follow at Springhill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to: Springhill Baptist Church, General Fund, 1020 Martinsville Road, Hazlehurst MS. 39083