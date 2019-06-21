Bobbie Nell Errington, 91, of Georgetown, passed away June 21, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Brookhaven.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Monday, June 24, 2019, at Georgetown Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Monday at Georgetown Baptist Church with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Errington was a lifetime resident of Georgetown. She was member of Georgetown Baptist Church. Mrs. Errington enjoyed sewing and doing ceramics. She love her family and will be missed.

She is survived by her son, Tommy Errington of Brookhaven; daughter, Kitty Ashley (Archie) of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Jamie Errington, Spencer Errington, Jake Errington, Nicki Smith, and Jarrett Ashley; and great grandchildren, Kaylinn Smith, Bryce Ashley, Stella Errington, Braylen Errington, and Branson Errington.