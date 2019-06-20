John Robert Allen, 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence in Learned, MS.

Mr. Allen was born in Hazlehurst and was a Copiah County resident most of his life. Over a 30 year span he worked in the seismograph industry and as a Seismograph Permit Agent for various companies from Texas to Florida, with the majority of the time in South Louisiana. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent most of his free time camping, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed “4 wheeling” in the latest mud bog with his friends in and around the rivers, creeks, best hills and mud of the county.

Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Laura Mae Allen, and his sister Laurice Allen Rials. He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne, his nephew Andy Rials, and a host of friends and buddies. Everyone knew him for his quick impromptu wit and “true stories”. That and his love of people will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Stringer Family Services of Crystal Springs is handling the arrangements.