Loyce Estelle Lewis, 92, formerly of Hazlehurst, passed away June 14, 2019 in Texas.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Lewis was a native of Hazlehurst and a lifelong member of Westside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Edward Lewis, Sr.; son, William Harold Lewis; and grandson Shane Lewis.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Edward Lewis, Jr. of Hazlehurst; daughter, Janiece Lewis Oliver of Blessing, TX; sister, Lanelle Woods of Crystal Springs; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.