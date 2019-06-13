Memorial service for Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Richard Newman, Sr. of Wesson are 10:00 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Clear Branch Baptist Church with burial at Clear Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Tommy Newman, 65, went to be with his Lord on June 12, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on March 29, 1954 to the late, James Francis Newman and Alma Olivia Martin Newman.

Tommy was retired as a Truck Driver for Delphi; was a Dairy Farmer and also worked with Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley Newman; sons, Thomas R. Newman, Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Lance Newman and wife, Lori; brothers, James “Jimmy” F. Newman, Jr. and wife, Patricia, Henry Newman and wife, Vicki and sister, Suzanne Lewis and husband, Frank. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Savannah, Landon, Lake and Lilly and by a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.