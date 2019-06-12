Edna Earl Parrish Tacker, 88, of Crystal Springs, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be Friday from 5pm-8pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Tacker, a Winona native worked at Bernstein Shirt Factory for 44 years. She was a member of Crystal Springs Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Tacker.

She is survived by her son, Paul Tacker of Crystal Springs and her sister, Ruby Taylor of Magee