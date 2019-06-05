In keeping with its motto, “Helping Others,” the Antioch M.B. Church Mission Ministry provided snacks to our first responders on Memorial Day. A few members delivered the baskets to Hazlehurst Police Department, fire department located on Jackson St., Sheriff’s Department and ASAP. This is the third year the ministry has donated snacks in an effort to show love and appreciation to the first responders for all the work they do in protecting and serving our community. Pictured left to right, Gloria Adams, Pat Murray, Investigator Sharon Rhodes, Wilhelmina Jones, and Clyde Adams. Photo by E. Martin