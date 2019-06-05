Attend Memorial Day ceremonies
Cherokee Rose Chapter, NSDAR, attended the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Copiah County Courthouse May 27, where Regent Wendy Cartwright led in the Pledge of Allegiance. Pictured are: front row, left to right, Shelly Curtis, Vice-Regent Mary Ann Yates, Cherokee Rose Chapter Regent Wendy Cartwright, Registrar Billie Jane Davis, and past Chapter Regent Judith Brewer; second row, Chaplain Celeste Rhymes, Brenda Lewis, Jacqui Patten, and Genevieve Harris. Any woman who can prove lineal descent from a revolutionary patriot is eligible to become a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution which emphasizes patriotism, service to Veterans, education and community involvement.