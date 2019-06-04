Ray Morse, 72, of Utica, passed away June 3, 3019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be at Pine Bluff Baptist Church from 5pm-8pm Wednesday and 10am-11am Thursday. Services will be 11am Thursday at Pine Bluff Baptist Church with burial at Pine Bluff-Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Morse was born and raised in the Dentville Community. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked for 49 years with the Blind Enterprise Program. Mr. Morse a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church and he enjoyed fox hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sherry Morse; sons, Robert Preston Morse and Joseph Byrum Morse (Amy); brother, Kenneth Wayne Morse (Wanda); sisters, Carolyn Knight (Don) and Kay Beard; grandchildren, Karsyn Morse and Adelynn Morse; and numerous nieces and nephews.