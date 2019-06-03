Doris Errington, 84, passed away May 31, 2019 at her residence in Georgetown.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm-5pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst and Monday from 9am-10am at Georgetown Baptist Church. Services will be 10am Monday at Georgetown Baptist Church with burial at Georgetown Cemetery.

Mrs. Errington, a native of Georgetown, was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed working with pottery and ceramics. She loved to cook and provide for her family and was a longtime member of Georgetown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harley Errington; parents, Daniel and Mary Knight; sister, Onnie Bell Knight Sellers; brothers, Daniel Franklin (Donzin) Knight, James Thomas Knight and William Henry Knight.

She is survived by sons, Bobby Joe “Joey” Errington of Georgetown and James Ronald “Ronnie” Errington and wife Jean of Georgetown; sisters, Lula Mae Berry of Prairieville, LA and Helen Jeanette Bryant of Braxton; brothers, Edward “Ed” Carter Knight of Terry and Timothy “Tim” Frank Knight of Richland; grandchildren, James Curtis (BJ) Errington, Kari Maegan Errington Blair, and Chelsee Smith Errington Calvert; and great grandchildren, Ada Mae Blair and Lillian Calvert.

Memorials may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church, 1017 Main Street, Georgetown, MS 39078.