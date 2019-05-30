Margaret Peterson

Margaret Thomascine Downey Peterson, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 29, 2019 at Copiah Living Center.

Graveside services will be 10am Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Peterson was a native of Vicksburg. She worked in healthcare as a Director of Materials Management.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, John P. Downey and John W. Jones.

She is survived by her children, Anita Langford (Tim) of Jackson, John C. Peterson (Cindy) of Crystal Springs, and Mary Angela Hunter of Mexico Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brynne N. Aredale, Joshuah L. Peterson (Candy), Brian K. Hunter, Bradley Morris (Raegan), and Amanda Morris (Cody); and great grandchildren, Taylor L. Aredale, Nolan Hunter, Joshuah L. Peterson, Jr., Landon Hunter, Graham Morris, Brooks Morris, and Madilynn Gayle Whittington.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.