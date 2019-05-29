Memorial Day ceremonies

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY – Chief Master Sergeant Stacy A. Gilman, Chief of Logistics for the 560th Red Horse Squadron, spoke to a large crowd at the Courthouse Memorial Day as the sacrifice of our fallen heroes was remembered. Officer Gilman leads the military forces teams as they train in construction work for future use on expeditions. Their expertise and provision of labor are a wonderful boon to the building of Camp Kamassa. Chief Gilman is a 30+ year active duty veteran. Undersheriff Derrick Cubit laid the wreath on the monolith in front of the Courthouse.